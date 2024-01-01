Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Oxford restaurants that serve boneless wings

Octoraro Tavern

2 South 3rd street, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Boneless Wings$7.00
Boneless Wings 10 Piece$9.99
Lightly Breaded boneless wings covered
in your favorite sauce. Best part, NO
bones so the ride to your tummy is smooth!
Served with your choice of ranch or
home-made blue cheese .
Boneless Wings 20 Piece$19.49
Lightly Breaded boneless wings covered
in your favorite sauce. Best part, NO
bones so the ride to your tummy is smooth!
Served with your choice of ranch or
home-made blue cheese .
SawMill Grill - 306 Market Street

306 Market Street, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$8.99
Signature item. Hand cut all white chicken removed from the bone, battered, and deep fried
