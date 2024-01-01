Boneless wings in Oxford
Oxford restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Octoraro Tavern
Octoraro Tavern
2 South 3rd street, Oxford
|Kids Boneless Wings
|$7.00
|Boneless Wings 10 Piece
|$9.99
Lightly Breaded boneless wings covered
in your favorite sauce. Best part, NO
bones so the ride to your tummy is smooth!
Served with your choice of ranch or
home-made blue cheese .
|Boneless Wings 20 Piece
|$19.49
Lightly Breaded boneless wings covered
in your favorite sauce. Best part, NO
bones so the ride to your tummy is smooth!
Served with your choice of ranch or
home-made blue cheese .