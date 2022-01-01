Go
Toast

Oxford Saloon

Come in and enjoy!

913 1st Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger$6.95
Bacon Bleu$16.00
Cheese Steak$16.00
Potato Skins$9.00
French Dip$16.00
The Brothel$16.00
Chicken Strips$9.00
The Oxford$15.00
Chicken Bacon Avocado$16.00
Quesadilla$10.00
See full menu

Location

913 1st Street

Snohomish WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Andy's Fish House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Trails End is a family friendly restaurant featuring a Northwest themed menu and a delicious selection of Craft Beer!

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston