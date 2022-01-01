Oxnard restaurants you'll love
More about The Raven Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
The Raven Tavern
1651 Victoria Ave suite 100, Oxnard
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Tenderized Certified Angus top sirloin served on a baguette with lettuce, tomatoes, balsamic onions, melted havarti cheese and garlic aioli
|Crosstown Burger
|$15.00
So good, you'll cross town to get one! Certified Angus beef,, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato and horseradish cheddar served on a brioche bun.
Add sticky-spicy bacon or a fried egg for an additional charge.
|Cornish Chicken Pie
|$16.00
Our version of the traditional Cornish pastry with chicken, peas, potatoes, onion, carrots, sage, thyme in a rich gravy, surrounded by our house-made pastry.
More about Tierra Sur Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tierra Sur Restaurant
3201 CAMINO DEL SOL, OXNARD
|Popular items
|Braised Brisket Sandwich
|$18.00
cherry braised brisket, coleslaw pickled green beans, toasted challah bun
|Squash Ravioli
|$25.00
Smoked Tomato Sauce, Fried Mushrooms
|Lamb Loin
|$52.00
sauteed cabbage, spaetzle, cipollini onion, whiskey honey mustard
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
2760 Seaglass Way, Oxnard
|Popular items
|Capricciosa
|$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio
|Arancini
|$5.00
Fried risotto filled with mozzarella, over a simple tomato sauce
|Beet Salad
|$10.00
Red and Golden beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, and nuts*
*Nuts vary between seasonality and location
More about Hollywood Beach Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Hollywood Beach Cafe
117 Los Altos St, Oxnard
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Double the cheese and channel Island dressing.
|The Ventura County
|$12.00
two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham steak
|The California
|$13.00
two eggs any style with your choice of two strips of bacon or sausage and two pancakes
More about Tacos El Diablo
Tacos El Diablo
509 S C St, Oxnard
|Popular items
|Asada Burrito
|$9.95
Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro
|Carne Asada Fries
|$11.75
Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.
|Chicken Taco
|$2.95
Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, salsa
More about Tomas Café
Tomas Café
622 South A Street, Oxnard
More about Wagon Wheel Brewing Retail Store
Wagon Wheel Brewing Retail Store
2601 Wagon Wheel Road #15, Oxnard