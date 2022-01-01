Oxnard restaurants you'll love

Oxnard restaurants
Toast
  • Oxnard

Oxnard's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Oxnard restaurants

The Raven Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

The Raven Tavern

1651 Victoria Ave suite 100, Oxnard

Avg 4.6 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$17.00
Tenderized Certified Angus top sirloin served on a baguette with lettuce, tomatoes, balsamic onions, melted havarti cheese and garlic aioli
Crosstown Burger$15.00
So good, you'll cross town to get one! Certified Angus beef,, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato and horseradish cheddar served on a brioche bun.
Add sticky-spicy bacon or a fried egg for an additional charge.
Cornish Chicken Pie$16.00
Our version of the traditional Cornish pastry with chicken, peas, potatoes, onion, carrots, sage, thyme in a rich gravy, surrounded by our house-made pastry.
More about The Raven Tavern
Tierra Sur Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tierra Sur Restaurant

3201 CAMINO DEL SOL, OXNARD

Avg 4.6 (2284 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Brisket Sandwich$18.00
cherry braised brisket, coleslaw pickled green beans, toasted challah bun
Squash Ravioli$25.00
Smoked Tomato Sauce, Fried Mushrooms
Lamb Loin$52.00
sauteed cabbage, spaetzle, cipollini onion, whiskey honey mustard
More about Tierra Sur Restaurant
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

2760 Seaglass Way, Oxnard

Avg 4.2 (1177 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Capricciosa$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Basil, Olio
Arancini$5.00
Fried risotto filled with mozzarella, over a simple tomato sauce
Beet Salad$10.00
Red and Golden beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, and nuts*
*Nuts vary between seasonality and location
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
Hollywood Beach Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hollywood Beach Cafe

117 Los Altos St, Oxnard

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$12.00
Double the cheese and channel Island dressing.
The Ventura County$12.00
two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham steak
The California$13.00
two eggs any style with your choice of two strips of bacon or sausage and two pancakes
More about Hollywood Beach Cafe
Kabuki image

 

Kabuki

500 Collection Blvd. #3230, Oxnard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$4.95
More about Kabuki
Vineyard Cafe image

 

Vineyard Cafe

2340 East Vineyard AvenueA3, Oxnard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Vineyard Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos El Diablo

509 S C St, Oxnard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asada Burrito$9.95
Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro
Carne Asada Fries$11.75
Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.
Chicken Taco$2.95
Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, salsa
More about Tacos El Diablo
Restaurant banner

 

Los Agaves

2810 Portico Way #1105, Oxnard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Tortillas$2.50
More about Los Agaves
Restaurant banner

 

Tomas Café

622 South A Street, Oxnard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tomas Café
Restaurant banner

 

Wagon Wheel Brewing Retail Store

2601 Wagon Wheel Road #15, Oxnard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Wagon Wheel Brewing Retail Store

Burritos

Tacos

