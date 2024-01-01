Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Oxnard
/
Oxnard
/
Crispy Chicken
Oxnard restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Los Agaves - Oxnard
2810 Portico Way #1105, Oxnard
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken taco
$5.25
More about Los Agaves - Oxnard
Downtown Cafe
221 west 5th street, Oxnard
No reviews yet
Buffalo Crispy chicken burger
$13.99
More about Downtown Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Oxnard
Avocado Toast
Chicken Fajitas
Pancakes
Cappuccino
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Croissants
Chicken Burritos
More near Oxnard to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(44 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Malibu
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Calabasas
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Moorpark
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1271 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(364 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston