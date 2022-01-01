Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Oxnard

Oxnard restaurants
Oxnard restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hollywood Beach Cafe

117 Los Altos St, Oxnard

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
HBC Fish Tacos$16.00
Firestone Brewery 805 battered cod, With cabbage, avocado, cilantro, lime, chipotle mayo , shredded cheese. Served with tortilla chips and black beans 
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
3 carne asada tacos, with salsa, guacamole, served with tortilla chips and black beans
Breakfast Tacos$14.00
3 tacos, scrambled eggs, red bell pepper, chorizo, shredded cheese with cilantro and mayo. Served with your choice of hash browns, home fries, tater tots or fresh fruit and toast or English muffin. Add avocado for an additional charge.
More about Hollywood Beach Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos El Diablo

509 S C St, Oxnard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco$2.95
Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, salsa
Lengua Taco$3.25
Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, salsa
Carnitas Taco$2.95
Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, salsa
More about Tacos El Diablo

