Tuna sandwiches in
Oxnard
/
Oxnard
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Oxnard restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Hollywood Beach Cafe
117 Los Altos St, Oxnard
Avg 4.6
(620 reviews)
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$14.00
Classic ingredients. Make it a melt for an additional charge.
More about Hollywood Beach Cafe
Downtown Cafe
221 west 5th street, Oxnard
No reviews yet
Tuna Melt Sandwich
$15.99
More about Downtown Cafe
