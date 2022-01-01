Oxon Hill American restaurants you'll love
Crab Cake Cafe
140 National Plaza, National Harbor
|Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup
Loaded with veggies and jumbo lump crab meat!
|Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side
|Cream of Crab Soup
Perfectly creamy, seasoned with a touch of sherry and topped with jumbo lump crab meat.
Portum Restaurant and Lounge
6400 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill
|Portum Wings
|$14.00
Jumbo chicken wings with your choice of: herb honey teriyaki, sweet thai chili, buffalo sauce or Protum dry spice
|Shrimp Scampi
|$22.00
|Harborside Breakfast
|$12.00
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor
|The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)
|$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
|Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
Fried, cornmeal crusted oysters, zesty jalapeño sauce, smoked paprika, chives
|Blue Point
|$3.00
Long Island Sound, NY - medium salt up front, firm velvety texture, clean finish
Succotash - National Harbor
186 Waterfront St., National Harbor
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$9.00
Topped with White BBQ Sauce, Celery Slaw
|Shrimp N Grits
|$17.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Holy Trinity, Jalapeño Oil
|Pimento Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Potato Bun, Bacon Jam, House Pickles, French Fries