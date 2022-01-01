Oxon Hill bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Oxon Hill
The Brass Tap
164 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor
|Popular items
|The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)
|$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
|Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
Fried, cornmeal crusted oysters, zesty jalapeño sauce, smoked paprika, chives
|Blue Point
|$3.00
Long Island Sound, NY - medium salt up front, firm velvety texture, clean finish