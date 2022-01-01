Oxon Hill bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Oxon Hill

The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

164 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill

Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House image

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
Deviled Eggs$12.00
Fried, cornmeal crusted oysters, zesty jalapeño sauce, smoked paprika, chives
Blue Point$3.00
Long Island Sound, NY - medium salt up front, firm velvety texture, clean finish
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
Table 95 image

 

Table 95

177 Fleet St, Oxon Hill

Takeout
More about Table 95

