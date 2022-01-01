Oxon Hill breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Oxon Hill
Portum Restaurant and Lounge
6400 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill
|Portum Wings
|$14.00
Jumbo chicken wings with your choice of: herb honey teriyaki, sweet thai chili, buffalo sauce or Protum dry spice
|Shrimp Scampi
|$22.00
|Harborside Breakfast
|$12.00
Succotash - National Harbor
186 Waterfront St., National Harbor
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$9.00
Topped with White BBQ Sauce, Celery Slaw
|Shrimp N Grits
|$17.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Holy Trinity, Jalapeño Oil
|Pimento Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Potato Bun, Bacon Jam, House Pickles, French Fries
COLDSTONE CREAMERY
6800 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill
|Add On
