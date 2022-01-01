Oxon Hill seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Oxon Hill
More about Today's Crabhouse
Today's Crabhouse
4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill
|Popular items
|2 lbs. Jumbo Shrimp *SPECIAL*
|$32.99
Save money by getting this two pound special of jumbo steamed, spiced shrimp!
|Fillet (Choose your fish)
|$13.99
Choose between these fillet fish: Whiting, Trout, Tilapia, Ling, Catfish, Ocean Perch, & Flounder (no bones)
|3+ lbs. Crab Leg
|$96.00
Comes with about three-four BIG, NICE-sized clusters of crab legs!!
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
156 National Plaza, National Harbor
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$20.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$20.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
More about Crab Cake Cafe
Crab Cake Cafe
140 National Plaza, National Harbor
|Popular items
|Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup
Loaded with veggies and jumbo lump crab meat!
|Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side
|Cream of Crab Soup
Perfectly creamy, seasoned with a touch of sherry and topped with jumbo lump crab meat.
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor
|Popular items
|The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)
|$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
|Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
Fried, cornmeal crusted oysters, zesty jalapeño sauce, smoked paprika, chives
|Blue Point
|$3.00
Long Island Sound, NY - medium salt up front, firm velvety texture, clean finish