Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Oxon Hill

Go
Oxon Hill restaurants
Toast

Oxon Hill restaurants that serve brisket

Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Brisket Grilled Cheese image

 

The Brass Tap

164 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Henry's Soul Cafe image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Henry's Soul Cafe

5431 Indianhead Highway, Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
BBQ BEEF BRISKET$15.99
BBQ BEEF BRISKET$9.99
More about Henry's Soul Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Oxon Hill

French Toast

Crispy Chicken

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Cookies

Salmon

Pecan Pies

Map

More near Oxon Hill to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston