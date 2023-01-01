Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Oxon Hill

Go
Oxon Hill restaurants
Toast

Oxon Hill restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

5518 Saint Barnabas Road, Marlow Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito - Build it from scratch$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with your choice of protein, veggies and sauce.
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Mushroom Burrito*$14.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with mushrooms a la plancha, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
More about Little Miner Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Deli Express Factory

6800 Oxon Hill Rd STE 700, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast burrito$5.99
egg,tomato,cheddar cheese,avocado on tortilla
More about Deli Express Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Oxon Hill

Chili

Carne Asada

Cake

Shrimp Rolls

Grits

Crab Cakes

Clam Chowder

French Fries

Map

More near Oxon Hill to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (442 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1015 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston