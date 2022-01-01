Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Oxon Hill

Go
Oxon Hill restaurants
Toast

Oxon Hill restaurants that serve cake

Today's Crabhouse image

 

Today's Crabhouse

4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
#5 1/4lb Crab Cake w/ (Bone Fish)$29.99
Crab cake and your choice of BONE fish (all fried to perfection)
Cake$3.75
1/4lb Crab Cake Grill$18.99
More about Today's Crabhouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Henry's Soul Cafe

5431 Indianhead Highway, Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Strawberry SOUL Cake$2.99
Waffles n wings, whiting,or salmon cakes$10.99
Salmon Cake sandwich$4.99
More about Henry's Soul Cafe
Double Crab Cake Entree image

 

Crab Cake Cafe

140 National Plaza, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Crab Cake Entree$36.95
Pick any two of our crab cake flavors
Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side
Shrimp & Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab and diced steamed shrimp, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.
More about Crab Cake Cafe
Grace’s Mandarin - image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Grace’s Mandarin -

188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.2 (6387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$12.00
Chocolate cake, with layers of chocolate glaze and fondant
Grace's Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Appetizer$24.00
Asparagus, Asian sesame slaw, broccoli
Grace's Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Dinner$49.00
Grilled asparagus, broccoli, carrot, sweet soy glaze
More about Grace’s Mandarin -
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Lettuce, local tomato, yellow onion, tartar sauce, toasted brioche bun, served with crispy fries
Smith Island Cake$8.00
10 layers of vanilla cake with a rich chocolate icing and whipped cream
Single Crab Cake Entree$20.00
100% jumbo lump crab meat blended with mayo, saltines and J.O. #1 spice. Available broiled or fried, served with choice of sauce and side
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
Succotash - National Harbor image

 

Succotash - National Harbor

186 Waterfront St., National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummingbird Cake$12.00
More about Succotash - National Harbor
Restaurant banner

 

Deli Express Factory

6800 Oxon Hill Rd STE 700, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake$4.99
Cup Cake$3.99
More about Deli Express Factory

