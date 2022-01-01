Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
Banner pic

 

Magdalena's Restaurant

6367 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders With Fries$6.00
4 Tenders + French Fries
More about Magdalena's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Deli Express Factory

6800 Oxon Hill Rd STE 700, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN FINGERS$8.99
chicken tenders choice of sauce bbq,tartar,honey mustard,blue cheese,ranch,chipotle,deli special sauce
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.49
chicken fingers, includes fries and soda pop sub for a shake for extra $1.49 choice of(bbq,tartar,honey mustard,blues cheese,ranch,deli special sauce,chipotle
More about Deli Express Factory

