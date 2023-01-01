Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Oxon Hill

Go
Oxon Hill restaurants
Toast

Oxon Hill restaurants that serve chopped salad

Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
Chopped Salad$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House image

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - National Harbor

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$15.00
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - National Harbor

Browse other tasty dishes in Oxon Hill

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Rolls

Sauteed Spinach

Quesadillas

Curry

Salmon

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Meatloaf

Map

More near Oxon Hill to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (443 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1015 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston