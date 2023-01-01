Chopped salad in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor
Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor
153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
|Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
|Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free