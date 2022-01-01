Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Oxon Hill

Go
Oxon Hill restaurants
Toast

Oxon Hill restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Today's Crabhouse

4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Doz. Raw Clams$19.00
Raw, fresh opened clams that come with lemon, hot sauce, and vinegar
Half Doz. Clams$10.00
More about Today's Crabhouse
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

156 National Plaza, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$7.00
New England Clam Chowder (1 quart) Serves 4$16.00
Small New England Clam Chowder$5.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Item pic

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Virginia Clams Half Dozen$8.00
Virginia Clams on the Half Shell.
Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
Clam Chowder$9.00
New England style, chopped clams, apple pie bacon, potato, local cream, house made oyster crackers
Virginia Clams Dozen$15.00
Virginia Clams on the Half Shell.
Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

Browse other tasty dishes in Oxon Hill

Waffles

Shrimp Rolls

French Fries

Grits

Scallops

French Toast

Cornbread

Beef Short Ribs

Map

More near Oxon Hill to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston