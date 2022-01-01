Clams in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve clams
Today's Crabhouse
4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill
|1 Doz. Raw Clams
|$19.00
Raw, fresh opened clams that come with lemon, hot sauce, and vinegar
|Half Doz. Clams
|$10.00
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
156 National Plaza, Oxon Hill
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$7.00
|New England Clam Chowder (1 quart) Serves 4
|$16.00
|Small New England Clam Chowder
|$5.00
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor
|Virginia Clams Half Dozen
|$8.00
Virginia Clams on the Half Shell.
Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
|Clam Chowder
|$9.00
New England style, chopped clams, apple pie bacon, potato, local cream, house made oyster crackers
|Virginia Clams Dozen
|$15.00
Virginia Clams on the Half Shell.
Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon