Crispy chicken in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

164 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Succotash - National Harbor image

 

Succotash - National Harbor

186 Waterfront St., National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Potato Bun, Pimento Cheese, Cole Slaw, Duke’s Remoulade, French Fries
More about Succotash - National Harbor
Item pic

 

Deli Express Factory

6800 Oxon Hill Rd STE 700, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN$8.99
fried chix,lettuce,tomato,pickles,mayo on bun
More about Deli Express Factory

