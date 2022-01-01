Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Grilled CAB NY Strip$12.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Rosa Mexicano
Grace’s Mandarin - image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Grace’s Mandarin -

188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.2 (6387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$18.00
Egg, Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans
Kids Plain Fried Rice$13.00
Chocolate chip cookie, green apple
Vegetable Fried Rice$22.00
Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers
More about Grace’s Mandarin -

