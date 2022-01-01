Fried rice in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano
153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Grilled CAB NY Strip
|$12.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
|$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat
|$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
|$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp
|$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Grace’s Mandarin -
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Grace’s Mandarin -
188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Fried Rice
|$18.00
Egg, Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans
|Kids Plain Fried Rice
|$13.00
Chocolate chip cookie, green apple
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$22.00
Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers