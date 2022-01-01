Grilled shrimp salad in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad
Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor, MD
153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
|NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$14.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - National Harbor
156 national plaza, National Harbor
|(22) Classic Rolls (cut in half) $363, (1) Shrimp Salad Tray (balsamic) $100, (10) Hot Dogs $50, (6) Grilled Cheese $30, (3 lbs) Cole Slaw $15, (3 lbs) Potato Salad $15 ***Include utensils***
|$573.00