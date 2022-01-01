Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor, MD

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
More about Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor, MD
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - National Harbor

156 national plaza, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(22) Classic Rolls (cut in half) $363, (1) Shrimp Salad Tray (balsamic) $100, (10) Hot Dogs $50, (6) Grilled Cheese $30, (3 lbs) Cole Slaw $15, (3 lbs) Potato Salad $15 ***Include utensils***$573.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - National Harbor

