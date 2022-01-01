Lobster rolls in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
156 National Plaza, Oxon Hill
|Lobster Roll Platter
Our traditional catering roll is the Classic.
If something else is desired, please specify quantity of each roll (Classic, Connecticut, Lobster Salad, BLT)
|Classic Lobster Roll Make at Home Kit (2 Rolls)
|$39.00
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$20.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato.
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor
|The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)
|$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries