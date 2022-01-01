Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Lobster BLT Roll image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

156 National Plaza, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll Platter
Our traditional catering roll is the Classic.
If something else is desired, please specify quantity of each roll (Classic, Connecticut, Lobster Salad, BLT)
Classic Lobster Roll Make at Home Kit (2 Rolls)$39.00
Lobster BLT Roll$20.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland) image

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

