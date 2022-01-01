Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve quesadillas

Rosa Mexicano

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla w/ CAB NY Strip$13.00
Grilled Certified CAB NY Strip, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$13.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Quesadilla$12.00
Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
The Brass Tap

164 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Magdalena's Restaurant

6367 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$6.00
Choice of cheese, chicken, or steak quesadilla, served with pico de gallo, guacamole + sour cream.
