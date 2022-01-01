Quesadillas in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve quesadillas
Rosa Mexicano
153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Quesadilla w/ CAB NY Strip
|$13.00
Grilled Certified CAB NY Strip, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
|Quesadilla w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$13.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
The Brass Tap
164 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)