Salmon in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve salmon
Rosa Mexicano
153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Salmon Ceviche
|$15.00
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
|Salmon Pipian
|$28.00
Today's Crabhouse
4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill
|Salmon Grill
|$20.99
|Salmon Stuffed w/ Crab Meat Grill
|$34.99
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Henry's Soul Cafe
5431 Indianhead Highway, Oxon Hill
|Waffles n wings, whiting,or salmon cakes
|$10.99
|Salmon Cake sandwich
|$4.99
|Salmon Cakes
|$12.99
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Grace’s Mandarin -
188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$7.00
|Crunchy Salmon Roll
|$10.00
|Salmon Roll
|$9.00
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor
|Kids Grilled Salmon
|$5.00
|Farm Raised Atlantic Salmon
|$27.00
Served with choice of sauce and 2 sides
|Plank Salmon
|$27.00
Grilled, farm raised Atlantic salmon on a cedar plank, soy and sesame glaze, fresh lemon slices, balsamic glazed carrots, roasted Brussels sprouts