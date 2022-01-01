Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Ceviche$15.00
Cucumber, tomatillo, onion, cilantro, charred jalapeño mayo, Takis Crispies
Salmon Pipian$28.00
Today's Crabhouse image

 

Today's Crabhouse

4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Grill$20.99
Salmon Stuffed w/ Crab Meat Grill$34.99
Henry's Soul Cafe image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Henry's Soul Cafe

5431 Indianhead Highway, Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Waffles n wings, whiting,or salmon cakes$10.99
Salmon Cake sandwich$4.99
Salmon Cakes$12.99
Grace’s Mandarin - image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Grace’s Mandarin -

188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.2 (6387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Skin Roll$7.00
Crunchy Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmon Roll$9.00
Kids Grilled Salmon image

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Salmon$5.00
Farm Raised Atlantic Salmon$27.00
Served with choice of sauce and 2 sides
Plank Salmon$27.00
Grilled, farm raised Atlantic salmon on a cedar plank, soy and sesame glaze, fresh lemon slices, balsamic glazed carrots, roasted Brussels sprouts
Succotash - National Harbor image

 

Succotash - National Harbor

186 Waterfront St., National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Salmon$23.00
Strawberry-Tamarind Glaze, Farmer’s Market Salad, Crispy Shallots
Roasted Salmon$25.00
Strawberry-Tamarind Glaze, Succotash, Miso Radishes, Crispy Shallots
