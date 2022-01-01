Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve scallops

Today's Crabhouse image

 

Today's Crabhouse

4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
1lb Scallop Grill$29.99
7pcs Scallop$12.99
1/2 lb. Scallop Grill$19.99
More about Today's Crabhouse
Grace’s Mandarin - image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Grace’s Mandarin -

188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.2 (6387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Crispy Salt and Pepper Scallops$39.00
Scallion, spicy chili pepper, garlic herb butter
Black Bean Scallops$39.00
Sweet pepper medley, onion, peas, savory Sha Cha spice
*Lobster Tail, Shrimp. Scallop$60.00
Butternut squash, onion, scallion, string beans, XO Cognac butter
More about Grace’s Mandarin -
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House image

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Virginia Scallops Platter$26.00
Coated in a classic cornmeal crust and deep fried to a golden-brown perfection! Served with crispy fries, zesty remoulade sauce, lemon and J.O. #1 spice
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

