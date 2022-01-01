Shrimp rolls in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
156 National Plaza, Oxon Hill
|Shrimp Roll
|$14.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon.
|Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll
|$14.00
Served warm in garlic butter, with a twist of lemon
More about Grace’s Mandarin -
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Grace’s Mandarin -
188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp, Fish Roe, Scallion, Mayo & Tempura Flakes
|Golden Shrimp Roll
|$20.00
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, mango sauce, scallions, sesame seeds
|Crispy Imperial Shrimp Rolls
|$12.00