Shrimp rolls in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Shrimp Roll image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

156 National Plaza, Oxon Hill

Shrimp Roll$14.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon.
Garlicky, Buttery Shrimp Roll$14.00
Served warm in garlic butter, with a twist of lemon
Grace’s Mandarin - image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Grace’s Mandarin -

188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.2 (6387 reviews)
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$11.00
Shrimp, Fish Roe, Scallion, Mayo & Tempura Flakes
Golden Shrimp Roll$20.00
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, mango sauce, scallions, sesame seeds
Crispy Imperial Shrimp Rolls$12.00
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House image

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

Shrimp Roll$19.00
Overflowing shrimp tossed with mayo, celery, fresh herbs, buttered pan bread, finished with fresh lemon
