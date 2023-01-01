Shrimp tacos in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor
153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
Little Miner Taco
5518 Saint Barnabas Road, Marlow Heights
|Shrimp Street Taco
|$3.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
