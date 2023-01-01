Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
More about Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

5518 Saint Barnabas Road, Marlow Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Street Taco$3.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
More about Little Miner Taco

