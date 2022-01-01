Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.1 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Pork Carnitas$16.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, spicy salsa verde, habanero-pickled red onions, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
Tacos Duck Carnitas$15.00
Three per order. Black beans, grilled pineapple-jicama salsa, queso fresco, mint, corn tortilla
Gluten-free
Tacos Roasted Mushroom$16.00
Three per order. Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, green apple slaw, sliced avocado, queso fresco, corn tortilla
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
2 Steak Tacos image

 

The Brass Tap

164 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Banner pic

 

Magdalena's Restaurant

6367 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak/Carne Asada Taco Meal$11.00
Three tacos on choice of flour or handmade corn tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
One Single Steak/Carne Asada Taco$3.50
A single taco served with lettuce and pico de gallo on a choice of flour or corn tortillas
One Single Shrimp/Camaron Taco$4.00
A single taco served with lettuce and pico de gallo on a choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Magdalena's Restaurant

