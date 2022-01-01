Tacos in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano
153 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Tacos Pork Carnitas
|$16.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, spicy salsa verde, habanero-pickled red onions, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
|Tacos Duck Carnitas
|$15.00
Three per order. Black beans, grilled pineapple-jicama salsa, queso fresco, mint, corn tortilla
Gluten-free
|Tacos Roasted Mushroom
|$16.00
Three per order. Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, green apple slaw, sliced avocado, queso fresco, corn tortilla
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
164 Fleet Street, Oxon Hill
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about Magdalena's Restaurant
Magdalena's Restaurant
6367 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill
|Steak/Carne Asada Taco Meal
|$11.00
Three tacos on choice of flour or handmade corn tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
|One Single Steak/Carne Asada Taco
|$3.50
A single taco served with lettuce and pico de gallo on a choice of flour or corn tortillas
|One Single Shrimp/Camaron Taco
|$4.00
A single taco served with lettuce and pico de gallo on a choice of flour or corn tortillas.