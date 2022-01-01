OY! Buford

Go
Popular Items

French Toast$10.99
Warm challah French toast smothered & covered casserole style with warm syrup and buttery caramel sauce
Home Fries$4.49
1
Bacon 2 Slices$1.50
Bacon 2 Slices
Farmer$10.99
Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese
Biscuits and Gravy$6.99
Warm Buttermilk biscuit smothered in our homemade Southern Style Gravy served with Home fries
Grit Bowl Special$7.49
Our home made grits bowl with eggs, meat and cheese!
Bacon$3.49
3 Slices
American Breakfast$11.49
Two eggs cooked to order, one 7” buttermilk pancake, bacon or sausage & home fries!
BACON SANDWICH*$7.99
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
with your choice of crispy bacon, or turkey bacon, choice of cheese and eggs.
Cowboy$10.99
Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onions, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Salsa and Guacamole
Location

4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330

Buford GA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
