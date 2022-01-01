Go
Toast

Oyamel

At Oyamel, José Andrés and his team combine Mexico’s rich regional diversity with the vibrant urban atmosphere of Mexico City. The liveliness of the dining room is matched by the creativity of the menu and cocktail list, featuring antojitos—Mexican small plates—ceviches and tacos, plus unique margaritas, and an impressive array of wine, tequila and mezcal.

401 7th St. NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tamal Verde$11.00
Shredded chicken tamal with a green sauce of tomatillo, serrano chile and garlic
Col de Bruselas Estilo San Quintin$11.00
Crispy brussels sprouts with a chile de arbol sauce, pumpkin seeds, peanuts and lime
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Caldo Tlalpeno$10.00
Chicken soup with season vegetables, carrots, rice and smoky chipotle
Quesadilla de Chicharrones$11.00
Crispy Rocky Hollow Farms pork belly in a tortilla with melted monterey jack cheese, refried black beans, onions and a five chile salsa
Guacamole$15.00
Freshly made to order with green tomatillo, serrano chile, crumbled queso fresco and a basket of fresh tortilla chips
Taco Pollo Kit$15.00
Enchilada de Pollo con Salsa Verde$11.00
Chicken enchilada served with a tomatillo salsa, melted Monterrey jack cheese, rajas and green onion
Side Rice$6.00
Frijoles Refritos con Queso$10.00
Refried black beans slow cooked with manteca with melted Monterrey jack cheese served with crema and tortillas
See full menu

Location

401 7th St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mandu - K St

No reviews yet

Welcome to Mandu! We are a family owned and operated restaurant in Washington, DC, specializing in home-style Korean cuisine.

Jaleo DC

No reviews yet

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

Stellina Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FLIGHT WINE BAR

No reviews yet

Restaurant and wine bar offering seasonal American fare. The restaurant has an extensive wines by the glass program, offers wine flights as well as a 700+ bottle list.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston