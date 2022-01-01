Oyster Bay restaurants you'll love
Oyster Bay's top cuisines
Must-try Oyster Bay restaurants
The Coach Meeting House
160 mill river road, oyster bay
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$19.99
|20 oz. Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushie
|$15.00
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$24.99
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Al Dente
62 South St, Oyster Bay
|Popular items
|Combo #1 - 6ppl
|$49.95
|Broccoli
|$8.00
|Penne Ala Vodka
|$20.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
FOUR
4 Spring Street, Oyster Bay
|Popular items
|Rigatoni
|$27.00
spicy pork ragu, tomato, parmesan, bone marrow
|Fried Chicken
|$17.00
cucumber, yuzu, togarashi
|Roasted Carrots
|$10.00
sherry gastrique, hazelnuts
2 Go
2 Spring Street, Oyster Bay
|Popular items
|DOWN ON THE BAYOU
|$29.00
butter poached lobster, arugula, lemon confit
|SIDE CAESAR
|$10.00
lemon, parmesan, white anchovy
|ROYALE WITH CHEESE
|$18.00
house ground beef burger, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, special sauce
DANNY’S IZAKAYA
94 South St, Oyster Bay