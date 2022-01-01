Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Oyster Bay
/
Oyster Bay
/
Cannolis
Oyster Bay restaurants that serve cannolis
IT Bagel & Pizza
19 East Main Street, Oyster Bay
No reviews yet
Mini Choco Chip Cannoli
$2.25
Mini Plain Cannoli
$2.25
More about IT Bagel & Pizza
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Al Dente
62 South St, Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(52 reviews)
Cannoli
$8.00
More about Cafe Al Dente
