Chicken sandwiches in
Oyster Bay
/
Oyster Bay
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Oyster Bay restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Coach Meeting House
160 mill river road, oyster bay
No reviews yet
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
$19.99
More about The Coach Meeting House
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Al Dente
62 South St, Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(52 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
More about Cafe Al Dente
