Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Oyster Bay

Go
Oyster Bay restaurants
Toast

Oyster Bay restaurants that serve lobsters

The Coach Meeting House image

 

The Coach Meeting House

160 mill river road, oyster bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cooper Bluff Lobster Roll And Fries$34.99
More about The Coach Meeting House
Cafe Al Dente image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Al Dente

62 South St, Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Raviolis$28.00
More about Cafe Al Dente

Browse other tasty dishes in Oyster Bay

Chocolate Cake

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Rigatoni

Cake

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Oyster Bay to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Glen Cove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston