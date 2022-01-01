Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Oyster Bay

Go
Oyster Bay restaurants
Toast

Oyster Bay restaurants that serve salmon

The Coach Meeting House image

 

The Coach Meeting House

160 mill river road, oyster bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wild Alaskan Salmon$39.99
More about The Coach Meeting House
Cafe Al Dente image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Al Dente

62 South St, Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Salmon Salad$23.00
More about Cafe Al Dente
Item pic

 

Danny's Izakaya

94 South Street, Oyster Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Glazed Salmon$31.00
Pan seared Ora King salmon, basted with miso butter, arugula salad, carrots.
Salmon Poke Bowl$16.00
Salmon with cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled cabbage, edamame, tobiko, furikake, spicy mayo and rice
Salmon Rice Bowl$21.00
Salmon with soy soft boiled egg, assorted pickled vegetables, furikake, scallions
More about Danny's Izakaya
FOUR image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

FOUR

4 Spring Street, Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (1096 reviews)
Delivery
Scottish Salmon$36.00
eggplant, chickpea, corn, cilantro crema
More about FOUR
2 Go image

 

2 Go

2 Spring Street, Oyster Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scottish Salmon, short rib croquette, turnip, snow peas, asparagus$38.00
More about 2 Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Oyster Bay

French Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Salad

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Clams

Tacos

Map

More near Oyster Bay to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Glen Cove

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston