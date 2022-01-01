Salmon in Oyster Bay
Oyster Bay restaurants that serve salmon
The Coach Meeting House
160 mill river road, oyster bay
|Wild Alaskan Salmon
|$39.99
Danny's Izakaya
94 South Street, Oyster Bay
|Miso Glazed Salmon
|$31.00
Pan seared Ora King salmon, basted with miso butter, arugula salad, carrots.
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$16.00
Salmon with cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled cabbage, edamame, tobiko, furikake, spicy mayo and rice
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$21.00
Salmon with soy soft boiled egg, assorted pickled vegetables, furikake, scallions
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
FOUR
4 Spring Street, Oyster Bay
|Scottish Salmon
|$36.00
eggplant, chickpea, corn, cilantro crema