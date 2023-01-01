Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Oyster Bay
/
Oyster Bay
/
Scallops
Oyster Bay restaurants that serve scallops
The Coach Meeting House
160 mill river road, oyster bay
No reviews yet
Filet of Sole Oreganata with Jumbo Shrimp + Scallops
$39.99
More about The Coach Meeting House
Leana Market
80 South Street, Oyster Bay
No reviews yet
Scallops (price per scallop)
$5.00
More about Leana Market
