Short ribs in
Oyster Bay
/
Oyster Bay
/
Short Ribs
Oyster Bay restaurants that serve short ribs
Leana Market
80 South Street, Oyster Bay
No reviews yet
Short Rib Ragu (quart)
$24.00
Short rib, pancetta, and oxtail slow cooked with onions, celery and carrots
More about Leana Market
2 Spring
2 Spring Street, Oyster Bay
No reviews yet
Swordfish, rye berry, mirin, creme friache, trumpet mushroom
$42.00
More about 2 Spring
