Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak frites in
Oyster Bay
/
Oyster Bay
/
Steak Frites
Oyster Bay restaurants that serve steak frites
The Coach Meeting House
160 mill river road, oyster bay
No reviews yet
Steak Frites
$29.99
More about The Coach Meeting House
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Al Dente
62 South St, Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(52 reviews)
Steak Frites
$32.00
More about Cafe Al Dente
Browse other tasty dishes in Oyster Bay
French Fries
Caesar Salad
Clams
Chocolate Cake
Salmon
Cake
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Salad
More near Oyster Bay to explore
Huntington
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Hicksville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Woodbury
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Glen Cove
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Huntington Station
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Glen Head
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1543 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston