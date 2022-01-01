Go
Oz Korean BBQ

We are open 365 Days a year!

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

2605 Riparian Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (6442 reviews)

Popular Items

Rancho Galbi Box$14.00
Beef bone-in short rib with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Tofu Soup
Oz Galbi Box$14.00
Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Oz Galbi Dinner$24.99
Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Sesame Beef Box$14.00
Diamond cut beef with a sesame garlic marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Bul-Go-Gi Box$13.00
Shredded beef ribeye, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Family Meal (Cooked)$49.99
Comes with choice of 1 appetizer, 2 pounds of meat (cooked), side dishes, and rice.
Jabchae
(The size given represents the size of the container and not the weight)
Bibimbap
Potstickers
Crispy chicken potstickers
2605 Riparian Dr

Elk Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
