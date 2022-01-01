Go
Toast

Ozona Grill and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

520 Harvey Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Barnhart$9.95
Ozona Wings$14.95
Choice of original wing sauce, sweet & spicy Dr Pepper bbq sauce, or mango habanero sauce, served with celery, carrots & choice of ranch, jalapeño ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Fried Steak$18.95
Hand-battered-to-order topped with cream gravy & served with Texas toast
1/2 Jalapeno Fries$4.95
Ozona Cheese Fries$9.95
Fries on a bed of queso topped with jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bacon, chives & ranch dressing
See full menu

Location

520 Harvey Road

College Station TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rudy's College Station

Gumbys Pizza Aggieland

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business!

MasFajitas

No reviews yet

At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef and more.
We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). MasFajitas started over 23 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.
They opened the first MasFajitas location in Caldwell in 1997. Times have come and gone, Caldwell is the town's favorite place to go and its expansion took place to accommodate the increase in business. We now have six locations in central Texas; Caldwell, Taylor, Round Rock, Georgetown, Killeen and Bryan/College Station. One thing has remained consistent during these decades of hard work, their passion for fresh and flavorful food everyday!

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

No reviews yet

Californian fare with Italian Flare!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston