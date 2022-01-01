Ozone Park restaurants you'll love

Ozone Park restaurants
Toast
  • Ozone Park

Ozone Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Burger
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Latin American
Must-try Ozone Park restaurants

Don Pollo image

CHICKEN

Don Pollo

8302 95th Ave, Ozone Park

Avg 3.1 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DON POLLO COMBO$44.00
ALFAJORES (2)$4.00
POLLO ENTERO$14.00
More about Don Pollo
The Local Press image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

The Local Press

92-15 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LOCAL PRESS BURGER$13.50
cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, Local Press Secret Sauce
CHEESE BURGER$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion choice of cheese
CHICKEN CLUB$13.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce,
tomato, red onion, roasted garlic aioli.
More about The Local Press
Enzo's Ristorante - Pizzeria image

 

Enzo's Ristorante - Pizzeria

81-02 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza Pie$19.50
Meatball Parmigiana Hero$8.95
More about Enzo's Ristorante - Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Portland Island Jerk - Ozone Park

94-02 80th Street, OZONE PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Portland Island Jerk - Ozone Park
