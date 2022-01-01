Ozone Park restaurants you'll love
Ozone Park's top cuisines
Must-try Ozone Park restaurants
More about Don Pollo
CHICKEN
Don Pollo
8302 95th Ave, Ozone Park
|Popular items
|DON POLLO COMBO
|$44.00
|ALFAJORES (2)
|$4.00
|POLLO ENTERO
|$14.00
More about The Local Press
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
The Local Press
92-15 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park
|Popular items
|LOCAL PRESS BURGER
|$13.50
cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, Local Press Secret Sauce
|CHEESE BURGER
|$11.00
lettuce, tomato, onion choice of cheese
|CHICKEN CLUB
|$13.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce,
tomato, red onion, roasted garlic aioli.
More about Enzo's Ristorante - Pizzeria
Enzo's Ristorante - Pizzeria
81-02 Rockaway Blvd, Ozone Park
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza Pie
|$19.50
|Meatball Parmigiana Hero
|$8.95
More about Portland Island Jerk - Ozone Park
Portland Island Jerk - Ozone Park
94-02 80th Street, OZONE PARK