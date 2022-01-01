Oz. Tap House
Oz. Tap House, a family-friendly beer garden, offering local farm to market fare, focused on craft burgers, bites, and chopped salads. Featuring state-of-the-art smart tap technology that dispenses beer and wine by the Oz.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h • $$
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
