Go
Toast

Oz. Tap House

Oz. Tap House, a family-friendly beer garden, offering local farm to market fare, focused on craft burgers, bites, and chopped salads. Featuring state-of-the-art smart tap technology that dispenses beer and wine by the Oz.

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h • $$

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Fried Avocado Salad$9.75
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Berry
Compote, White Cheddar, Dijon Balsamic Dressing
Ahi Tuna Salad$18.75
Spring Mix, Arugula, Carrots, Cucumbers, Avocado, Mango, Green Onion, Flour
Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Honey Serrano Dressing
Cole's Chicken Strips$7.75
House Breaded or Grilled
Wings (8)$14.75
(8) BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Chipotle
or Naked, Carrots, Celery
Full BBQ Chicken Salad$14.75
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Monterey Jack, Tomato,
Carrots, Green Onion, Corn Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Ranch
Blue Burger$15.00
Akaushi Beef or Red Bird® Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions, Dijon Balsamic Aioli
House Tacos (2)$10.75
Any Combination of 2 or 3 Tacos:
Steak, Chicken, or Fried Avocado,
Monterey Jack, Pickled Red Onion,
Cabbage, Cilantro, Avocado Jalapeño
Sauce, Corn or Flour Tortilla
Kieran's Burger$7.75
Quarter Pound Beef or Chicken and
White Cheddar
Quesadilla$13.50
Steak or Chicken, Monterey
Jack, Grilled Onions and
Peppers, Sour Cream
Oz House Burger$13.75
Akaushi Beef or Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Romaine, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles, House Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shuck Me Seafood - Austin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock House Bar and Trailer Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dog Haus Biergarten

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston