Ozumo San Francisco was the first U.S. restaurant designed by Japan’s renowned Super Potato Design. It was one of the first large-scale (approx 5,500 sf), high-end Japanese dining experience in U.S. offering sushi, robata grill and the largest premium imported sake list in the U.S. all under one roof including a Sake Lounge venue component. It has been awarded 3-stars and Top 100 restaurants by the San Francisco Chronicle and continues to rank as one of the top restaurants in the San Francisco fine dining segment market.



161 Steuart Street