Go
Toast

Ozumo - San Francisco

Ozumo San Francisco was the first U.S. restaurant designed by Japan’s renowned Super Potato Design. It was one of the first large-scale (approx 5,500 sf), high-end Japanese dining experience in U.S. offering sushi, robata grill and the largest premium imported sake list in the U.S. all under one roof including a Sake Lounge venue component. It has been awarded 3-stars and Top 100 restaurants by the San Francisco Chronicle and continues to rank as one of the top restaurants in the San Francisco fine dining segment market.

161 Steuart Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Midori Maki$16.00
Miso Soup$6.00
Kitsune Nabe$16.00
Yu Yake Maki$20.00
Kaisen Don$32.00
See full menu

Location

161 Steuart Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 6:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mau Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Proper Food

No reviews yet

Eat Well & Good

Boulevard Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prospect SF

No reviews yet

Thank You for Dining with Prospect!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston