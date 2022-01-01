Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Ozumo Santana Row
Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM
1121 Reviews
$$$
355 Santana Row #1010
San Jose, CA 95128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 2:00 am
Location
355 Santana Row #1010, San Jose CA 95128
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Vintage Wine Merchants
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza Antica
We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.
Straits Restaurant
Enjoy the flavors of the culinary crossroads of Southeast Asia!
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
Nestled in the heart of San Jose’s Santana Row, we are focused on traditional dishes from various culinary regions of México.