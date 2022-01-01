Go
Pomp and Circumstance

Meditteranean inspired shared plate restaurant.

577 Lorimer St • $$

Avg 4.9 (529 reviews)

Popular Items

Semolina Pita$5.00
Semolina Flour, Sesame Seeds
Sponsor a Meal Program$10.00
Every $10 Donated sponsors a meal for a local community food bank. Right now, we are working with Greenpoint Hunger Program to provide meals every Wednesday to our local community members.
Hummus$6.00
Sumac, Herbs
H & J Dbl Cheese Burger$16.00
Rye Pita$3.00
Rye Flour, Caraway
Remix Burger$17.00
Labneh$7.00
Tahini, Urfa Chili
Tuscan Kale Salad$13.00
Jowl Bacon, Red Onion, Chick Peas, Reggiano, Breadcrumbs, Anchovy Vinaigrette
Lamb Gyro$15.00
This week on the menu, back by popular demand. P & C Gyro. Lamb, tomato, onion, lettuce, cucumber in our yogurt sauce on a fresh baked pita. Only available starting Thursday July 9.
Bottarga Onion Dip$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

577 Lorimer St

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
