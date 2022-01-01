P.F.G. Pizza Food Truck
The best Pizza around, mobile wood fired artisan pizza!! Fermented dough, hand made sauce, and the best ingredients possible!! We cannot wait to see you at the truck!
101 Centre Steet
Popular Items
Location
101 Centre Steet
Parryville PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Riverwalck Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill
Contemporary American eatery serving up a limited menu of tasty delights focusing on premium ingredients in a unique spacious environment
VERONA PIZZA HOUSE
At Verona's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant we are proud to say we are a family owned pizzeria restaurant whit a commitment to service and value in the family tradition. We strive to provide you whit consistently Delicious Food at fair prices in a warm,inviting and friendly atmosphere. We use only the Finest and Freshest quality ingredients available in preparing each meal individually. It may take a few extra minutes, but we take great pride in providing you whit an outstanding dining experience..
Our reputation for Quality and Value has allowed as to generate a very loyal following. We thank you for your patronage and wish you Buon Appetito!
Big Creek BBQ
Barbecue Restaurant