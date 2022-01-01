Go
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

119 Public Sq • $$

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Foot$14.99
When out looking for the American Champion of Hide-and-Go seek, try carrying along this burger – Valley City’s own version of Sasquatch, “Fifi”, loves it we hear! Bacon, Smoked Cheddar with house made pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy ketchup topped with a fried egg!
Pollock Dinner$10.99
3 Pieces of Beer Battered Pollock, House Cut Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce & Lemon Wedge.
Cajun Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, Cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing and french fries all rolled up in a grilled flour tortilla.
Scotch Egg$7.00
Hard boiled egg, wrapped in locally sourced sausage, breaded then deep fried, served w/horseradish mayo.
Buckeye Buck$13.49
House made Bourbon sauce and Bacon top this hearty burger along with White Cheddar and fresh red onion.
Mallet Creek Original$11.79
As American as it gets – The Original Hamburger was first served in 1891 (depending on who you believe) the same year our building was built. We honor that tradition with this burger – topped with Lettuce, tomato, onion and our house made pickles.
Reuben Sandwich$12.99
Tender, locally sourced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on toasted rye.
Fried Pickle Chips$8.79
We make our own pickles in house starting with fresh cucumbers thinly sliced, brined for three weeks, floured and deep fried . Served with a side of homemade pickle dip.
Safe Cracker$14.99
Steady hands and a craving for adventure describe those who try this out: topped with Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Donkey Sauce (roasted garlic aioli).
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

119 Public Sq

Medina OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
