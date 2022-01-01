P Jays Pizza
In a celebration of Italian traditions, most notably quality food and family gatherings, P Jays is born. Founded in 1974 and continuing today PJays continues to offer the finest hand made pizza, pasta, and specialties crafted with an old world commitment to excellence. Hand tossed dough made fresh every morning. Our signature sauce cooked slowly every day. All of the freshest ingredients combined with our passion for excellence in every pizza, sandwich or specialty item make for a truly unique dining experience that only a boutique shop can produce. So, Live, Love, Laugh and while you're doing so, treat yourself to the best slice in town. Mangia!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
5859 Ridge Rd • $$
5859 Ridge Rd
Parma OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
