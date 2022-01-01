Go
P Jays Pizza

In a celebration of Italian traditions, most notably quality food and family gatherings, P Jays is born. Founded in 1974 and continuing today PJays continues to offer the finest hand made pizza, pasta, and specialties crafted with an old world commitment to excellence. Hand tossed dough made fresh every morning. Our signature sauce cooked slowly every day. All of the freshest ingredients combined with our passion for excellence in every pizza, sandwich or specialty item make for a truly unique dining experience that only a boutique shop can produce. So, Live, Love, Laugh and while you're doing so, treat yourself to the best slice in town. Mangia!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

5859 Ridge Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1114 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Add Ons
Dips, Sauces & Those Extras You Just Might Want
12 & 12 Combo$23.99
1 Large 12" Cheese Pizza and 12 Wings
6 Wings$7.99
Served with 1 Sauce Choice
12 Wings$15.99
Served with 2 Sauce Choices
6 Mozzarella Sticks w/Sauce$5.99
Served With Marinara
2-Liter Bottle Pop
2 Liter Coke Products
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$4.25
Smothered in Garlic Butter & Provolone Cheese
Pizza Sheets
Half Sheets & Full Sheets
Potato Pierogi Pizza
Butter Sauce, Cheddar Mashed Potato, Sauteed Onions and Butter. Topped with Cheddar Cheese. Served with Sour Cream on the Side
Build It Pizza
Pick a Size- Small, Large or Jumbo
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5859 Ridge Rd

Parma OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
