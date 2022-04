P.S. & Co.

Our cake flavors change daily and often. Below is a comprehensive list of ANY ingredient that could be in our cakes, at any given time. 100% organic ingredients: any nut or seed, peanuts and coconuts could be used in our cakes (almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, peanuts, pecans pistachios, pine nuts, coconuts, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds). We also use oats, olive oil, coconut oil, maple sugar, maple syrup, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, salt, baking soda, any type of fruit (except grapes), chocolate, cocoa powder, coffee, brown rice syrup, and cane sugar or powdered cane in our buttercream and curds.