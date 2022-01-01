Go
Toast

P.S. Taco Company - Foley

Enjoy the taco love!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2601 S McKenzie St • $$

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)

Popular Items

P.S. Taco Fries$13.00
Chips & Queso$7.00
Macho Burrito$13.00
Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito. (See taco ingredients)
2 Kids Tacos$8.00
Belly Of The Beast Taco$6.00
Pork belly, grilled shrimp, sweet chili, spicy mayo pickled red onions, avocado, mixed greens, mango salsa, tempura flakes & sweet soy reduction
Basmati Rice$4.00
2 Tacos$13.00
Ground Beef Taco$5.00
Marinated ground beef, sour cream, shredded lettuce, jack cheese and house salsa.
3 Tacos$15.00
Crunchy Wrap$10.00
Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, queso, sour cream, shredded lettuce and a hard shell.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2601 S McKenzie St

Foley AL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come fuel up at our quaint little coffee shop, a converted 1950's service station, in historic downtown Foley, AL! Not only do we have a full espresso bar, we offer a variety of delicious house-made foods such as quiche, breakfast sandwiches and sliders, along with a great selection of bagels and baked goods! Come check us out and see why we were voted the best coffee shop in Baldwin County!
Sign up for Loyalty rewards program and earn 1 point for every $1 you spend. You can redeem for $ off drinks and foods.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston