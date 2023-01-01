Go
A map showing the location of PA Halal Gyro and Meat LLC - 2610 Milford RdView gallery

PA Halal Gyro and Meat LLC - 2610 Milford Rd

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2610 Milford Rd

East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2610 Milford Rd, East Stroudsburg PA 18301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

1836 Saloon - 2605 Milford Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2605 Milford Rd East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
View restaurantnext
Shawnee General Store - 542 River Road
orange starNo Reviews
542 River Road Shawnee On Delaware, PA 18356
View restaurantnext
Derailed Taphouse
orange star4.2 • 346
59 Crystal St East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
View restaurantnext
Besecker’s Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1427 N 5th St Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext
Teddy's University - 114 Kintner Alley
orange starNo Reviews
114 Kintner Alley Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext
The Goat on Main -
orange starNo Reviews
500 Main Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Stroudsburg

Derailed Taphouse
orange star4.2 • 346
59 Crystal St East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near East Stroudsburg

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hackettstown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Branchville

No reviews yet

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

PA Halal Gyro and Meat LLC - 2610 Milford Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston