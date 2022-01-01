Go
Pablo’s Pizza

ONLINE ORDERING IS ONLY FOR THE GRAND JUNCTION LOCATION!
We do add a 12% catering gratuity for delivery orders over $250.

319 Main Street



Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Almond Toffee Cookie$1.38
Homemade with Enstrom's toffee and baked fresh daily, they are delicious!
Antipasto Salad
Spring mix, artichokes, black olives, mozzarella, pepperoni, red bell peppers, roasted tomatoes
Usual
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red and green bell peppers, red onion, black olives, mushrooms
Baked Raviolis$9.75
Raviolis stuffed with seasoned ricotta, baked and topped with our homemade basil pesto and goat cheese sprinkles, served with our homemade red sauce.
Unicornicopia
Spring mix, craisins, red bell peppers, pine nuts, marinated chicken, goat cheese, Parmesan
8" Cauliflower Crust - Specialty Pizza$4.25
Our gluten free cauliflower crust is NOT VEGAN. Additionally, any pizza is not necessarily gluten free, only the gluten free crust is gluten free.
Create Your Own Pizza
Create your own pizza masterpiece!
Unicorn Force
Garlic olive oil sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan, salt & pepper
Italian Stallion
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, seasoned ricotta, shaved Parmesan, topped with Italian seasoning!
Cheesy Pizza Sticks
Garlic olive oil sauce, mozzarella, topped with Parmesan and Italian seasoning, and served with a side of red sauce or our homemade ranch dressing.
Location

319 Main Street

Grand Junction CO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
